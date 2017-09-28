McDonald’s Announces New Chicken Tender Menu Item

Back in 2013, McDonald’s did away with its Chicken Selects. After a four year gap, the fast-food chain is introducing Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to the menu.
McDonald’s also created 1,000 limited edition posters for each of nine signature sauces they have as a promotion for the new menu item, according to Delish. The posters will be given out to customers who purchase the tenders on Oct. 7 at participating locations.
V important: what’s your fave sauce?? To celebrate our new, highly dippable #ButtermilkCrispyTenders, we created 1,000 limited-edition, collectible posters for each sauce in our legendary lineup! Swipe right and tell us which one you like best, then head over to ButtermilkCrispyTenders.com to find out how to get your hands on a poster of your own!