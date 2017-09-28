Not Just Stunts, Tom Cruise Does Nude Scenes, Too [PIC]

We’ve known for a long time that Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, and that’s obvious after learning that he broke his ankle shooting a jump scene for the new “Mission Impossible” movie.

Well, we just learned that he does his own nude scenes, too. In his new movie, “American Made” (yes, the one that he’s being partially blamed for causing a plane crash), his character tends to “moon” his family. And Tom Cruise revealed that it is actually him on camera dropping his pants.

Unfortunately we don’t have a screen capture of one of those scenes, but we’ve got this picture of Tom’s rear in the movie “Valkyrie.” He says that it’s all him there, too, no CGI or “prosthetics.”



It’s about that picture that it was revealed he did his own mooning scenes, too. “It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

“American Made,” by the way, comes out tonight at midnight (Sep 29th).

