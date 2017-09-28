Over 10,000 Seasonal Positions Available At Toys R Us

Despite news that Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, the company announced plans on hiring more than 10,000 workers for the holiday season.
Both in-store and distribution center positions will be available including sales associates, stock associates, cashiers, order fulfillment associates, and enthusiastic toy demonstrators according to Good Housekeeping.
Toys R Us has also said in their website that 15-20 percent of holiday workers are able to keep their positions after Christmas, as well.
Interviews will be held in the end of September with new hires starting in October.