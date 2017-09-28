Over 10,000 Seasonal Positions Available At Toys R Us

Despite news that Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, the company announced plans on hiring more than 10,000 workers for the holiday season.

Both in-store and distribution center positions will be available including sales associates, stock associates, cashiers, order fulfillment associates, and enthusiastic toy demonstrators according to Good Housekeeping.

Toys R Us has also said in their website that 15-20 percent of holiday workers are able to keep their positions after Christmas, as well.

Interviews will be held in the end of September with new hires starting in October.

Click here to see available positions.

