Taco Bell And Forever 21 Teaming Up This Fall [PICS]

Have you always dreamed of buying Taco Bell swag at Forever 21? Some might think this is a random pair but I think a collaboration between Forever 21 and Taco Bell is brilliant. If you love one, you more than likely love the other and they are coming together this Fall.

The line will include everything from bodysuits, to crop tops, hoodies, jackets and more. So far there is just a couple sneak peeks of what we can expect. Click HERE and HERE to see pics.

The line will be available in select Forever 21 stores and online starting October 11th.

SOURCE: Delish