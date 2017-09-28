Would You Drink Dill Pickle Vodka? [PICS]

Where do I sign up? I LOVE pickle backs when I’m taking a shot or just drinking pickle juice on it’s own. When I was little I remember my brother and sister fighting over who would get the pickle juice leftover from the jar so this must have been instilled in me from a young age.

Chilled Dills is a company that only sells pickle flavored vodka. They describe it as “smooth” and say it’s perfect with bloody mary’s (yum) or even on the rocks.

“We have combined the amazing taste of the finest pickles and their juice with a U.S. made, ultra-premium vodka. Combining the two, we have created a delicious, flavored vodka with a hint of dill pickle; very smooth and refreshing.”

Popsugar did some research and they aren’t the only company to sell pickle infused vodka. Turns out there’s a ton and I’d love to do a taste test with all of them.