Baby Botox Is A Thing

I gasped when I saw the headline as well. Baby botox? You can’t possibly be suggesting that babies are getting botox now, that can’t be safe.

Let me tell you, this isn’t botox for babies, it’s a cute name for a new way of getting botox for adults. The idea is to use less so you end up with softer lines but can still move your face afterwards. Sounds great for people who don’t want to walk around like they noticeably just got botox injections. There is a downfall, it doesn’t last as long because they are using such a small amount.

What do you think? Is it worth it to look more natural but have to go more often?

SOURCE: PureWow