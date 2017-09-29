Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day With Its Own Beer!

Dunkin’ Donuts has gotten together with Catawba Brewing Co. of North Carolina to make a special beer to celebrate National Coffee Day.
The brew, called Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale, is brew using cold brew coffee and pumpkin spice. The beverage is available starting today, but only at Catawba’s four tasting rooms in Charlotte, Asheville, and Morganton.
Happy National Coffee Day everyone! It is time to officially release our fall inspired beer with @dunkindonuts. . Dunkin’ Punkin is the first beer ever brewed with Dunkin’s cold brew coffee. We also added a little pumpkin spice just to kick it up a notch! Swing by any of our tasting rooms today for a taste! $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank @shfbm! . #dunkinpunkin #catawbabrewing #dunkindonuts #coffeebeer #fallbeer #brownale #itsgoodforbreakfast #breakfastbeer #werunondunkin
Both are working together to take some of the proceeds of this coffee-brewed beer to charity. One dollar of each sale will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we, on the West Coast, will be able to taste the beer. Oh well, at least its thirst quenching for our North Carolina friends!