Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day With Its Own Beer!

Filed Under: beer, Dunkin Donuts, National Coffee Day, North Carolina
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: A customer exits a Dunkin' Donuts store in midtown Manhattan on July 11, 2011 in the New York City. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., the parent of Dunkin' Donuts, plans to raise as much as $401 million by selling its initial public offering of 22.3 million shares, which are expected to fetch between $16 and $18.
(Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

Dunkin’ Donuts has gotten together with  Catawba Brewing Co. of North Carolina to make a special beer to celebrate National Coffee Day.

The brew, called Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale, is brew using cold brew coffee and pumpkin spice. The beverage is available starting today, but only at Catawba’s four tasting rooms in Charlotte, Asheville, and Morganton.

Both are working together to take some of the proceeds of this coffee-brewed beer to charity. One dollar of each sale will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we, on the West Coast, will be able to taste the beer. Oh well, at least its thirst quenching for our North Carolina friends!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live