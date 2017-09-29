Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates National Coffee Day With Its Own Beer!

Dunkin’ Donuts has gotten together with Catawba Brewing Co. of North Carolina to make a special beer to celebrate National Coffee Day.

The brew, called Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale, is brew using cold brew coffee and pumpkin spice. The beverage is available starting today, but only at Catawba’s four tasting rooms in Charlotte, Asheville, and Morganton.

Both are working together to take some of the proceeds of this coffee-brewed beer to charity. One dollar of each sale will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we, on the West Coast, will be able to taste the beer. Oh well, at least its thirst quenching for our North Carolina friends!