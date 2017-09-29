Halo Top Is Going Vegan

Halo Top is already the most health conscious ice cream out there and now it’s going vegan!

Customers of Halo Top have been campaigning online for over a year to get company to offer vegan options. Their wishes came true, the ice cream company is rolling out 7 new vegan flavors. Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Cinnamon Roll, and Chocolate Covered Banana will hit shelves mid October.

The new vegan options will still be low-calorie and low sugar, each pint between 280 and 360 calories and between 16 and 24 grams of sugar. Founder and CEO of Halo Top, Justin Woolverton said,

“It took a long time to ‘get it right,’ but we’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait for our fans to try these flavors.”

You can already buy them online HERE.

SOURCE: Women’s Health