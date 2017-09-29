Hugh Hefner – Wait, His Wife Wasn’t In His Will?

True story, Hugh Hefner’s wife Crystal was not in his Will. In fact, the couple signed what’s being called an “ironclad prenuptial agreement” in which Hugh’s fortune was left to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities.” It was a pre-existing Will which she was apparently was never written into.

His estate, by the way, was estimated to be valued at about $43 million in 2013, not including the $100 million that he received after selling the Playboy Mansion to his neighbor in 2016. Oh, and speaking of the mansion, terms of the sale were that Hugh and Crystal were to be allowed to live there until his death (this week), and then the new owner may take over the house. So does that mean that Crystal is effectively homeless? Well, of course not, she’s a successful model and can pay her own way, but we’re sure the new owner of the mansion is working closely with the family. The new owner (33-year-old Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Hostess) owns the home next door to the mansion (also purchased from Hefner a few years ago) wants to remember his neighbor as “a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact.” He went on to talk about his plan for the property: “I look forward to eventually rejoining the two estates and enjoying this beautiful property as my private residence for years to come.”

There aren’t many details more about Crystal Harris/Hefner about her plans now, but we’re sure there will be updates as time goes on.

