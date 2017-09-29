Kate Winslet Cut Off A Man’s Ear For Real, NOT For A Movie [VIDEO]

“I actually saw it fall,” she says.

Wow.

When Kate was growing up, she was working on becoming an actress. But she had a backup plan. She was going to cut hair as her Plan-B. She says that she used to cut her own hair, of course, like many children do, but she eventually graduated to cutting the hair of a family friend.

It’s that friend who lost part of his ear though. She was giving him a cut, and she missed the hair, clipping his ear. She didn’t take the entire thing off, but says that she “saw it fall,” speaking about a piece of it. She went on to say that it was just “a little nick,” but if you see a chunk of it fall, is it really? She says it was very traumatizing, but the two are still friendly, and do share it as an inside joke when they see each other. She asks him “where’s the missing bit, Mick?” She added that most people don’t even notice it, but she and Mick know it’s there. She calls it their “own special secret.”