Kelly Clarkson Previews ‘Meaning of Life’ Album with Snapchat Filters

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson decided to preview her upcoming album, Meaning of Life, in a most unique way: through Snapchat filters.

Compiling the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, Clarkson sings a line from most of the tracks from the full-length, skipping songs that have already been released.

The singer uses a different filter for each song, so every preview features Clarkson with cat features or a bushy moustache and eyebrows, her voice altered into a high-pitched squeal or a low baritone growl. And it’s pretty funny.

Check out the clip below.