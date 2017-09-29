Missouri Bar Under Fire For Racist Placement Of Kaepernick, Lynch Jerseys

S.N.A.F.U. Bar in Lake Ozark is in a pickle after owner Jason Burle reportedly tried to make a statement against the National Anthem protests.

Burle purchased jerseys of both Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch and San Francisco 49ers’ former player Colin Kaepernick and taped them to the ground as doormats.

People find this patriotic. However, other looked upon it in disgust as the jerseys put together, in the order they were taped down, as “Lynch Kaepernick.” That’s a little dicey as many found it to be a racist statement.

“They were placed the way they came out of the box,” Burle told KOMU news. “I ordered them together, we pulled them out of the box, and taped them down. There was no ill-intent.”

You can see the full news story and images of the jerseys on the publication’s page.