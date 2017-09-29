Missouri Bar Under Fire For Racist Placement Of Kaepernick, Lynch Jerseys

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Jerseys, Marshawn Lynch, Missouri Bar, NFL, racist
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

S.N.A.F.U. Bar in Lake Ozark is in a pickle after owner Jason Burle reportedly tried to make a statement against the National Anthem protests.

Burle purchased jerseys of both Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch and San Francisco 49ers’ former player Colin Kaepernick and taped them to the ground as doormats.

People find this patriotic. However, other looked upon it in disgust as the jerseys put together, in the order they were taped down, as “Lynch Kaepernick.” That’s a little dicey as many found it to be a racist statement.

“They were placed the way they came out of the box,” Burle told KOMU news. “I ordered them together, we pulled them out of the box, and taped them down. There was no ill-intent.”

You can see the full news story and images of the jerseys on the publication’s page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live