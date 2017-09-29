The #PuberMe Movement, And What It Means For Hurricane Relief [PICS]

Filed Under: hurricane relief, nick kroll, puberme, puberty challenge, puerto rico hurricane, Stephen Colbert
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

This has been around for a while, and basically is where you post a picture of yourself in your awkward, “puberty” years to show what you used to look like. Nick Kroll (from “Parks and Recreation”) was on with Stephen Colbert a couple nights ago when he called out some celebrities to participate. Of course he shared a picture of himself to start, followed by Colbert, and that’s when they announced their plan.

For every celebrity that posts a picture with the hashtag “#PuberMe,” Colbert said he’d make a donation to help with hurricane relief. Nick then said he would match those donations.

Let’s start with the picture of Colbert:

Here’s what Nick Kroll used to look like:

Jimmy Kimmel jumped on board too:

Ryan Seacrest:

Sarah Silverman, too:

It’s certainly a funny and easy way to contribute to hurricane relief, so post up! Show us your #PuberMe photo!

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live