We Finally Have An Official Judge Line Up For ‘American Idol’

There has been a LOT of back and forth when it came to picking the 3 judges for “American Idol”. They wanted the judges panel to be racially mixed which seemed to be the hold up at the end.

Shooting starts on Tuesday so ABC needed to make a decision fast and get it locked down. TMZ is reporting that Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are officially joining Katy Perry on the judges panel. Adding these huge names means that ABC is spending way more money than they intended. Luke will be making around $15 million and Lionel is cashing in with $10 million. Hopefully this reboot of the show is spectacular and stays on the air so they can pay out these massive salaries.