Win A Family-Four-Pack Of Tickets To Disney On Ice Dream Big!

Enter a world where adventure is waiting and courage leads the way at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Join Tinker Bell as she takes you on a journey of beloved Disney tales LIVE ON ICE. Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel and watch Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and Belle remind you to always be strong, kind and fearless. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all. Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine. Believing is just the beginning when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into your hometown!

Next week we hooking you up with a family-four-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Dream Big happening November 2-5 at the Golden 1 Center! Listen to the Text Top Five everyday next week and listen for Darik to announce the keyword! When you hear it, text it to 2-1-0-0-5 to be entered to win! You may receive a confirming text. Message and data rates may apply. Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online, use short code 21005 and enter the keyword that was announced.

