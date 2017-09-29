Woman Sneaks Baby Into Concert By Giving Birth During Show

(Photo credit JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images)

We say “sneaks” because of what the manager said about the event, we’ll save that for the end of the article though.

A woman gave birth to her healthy baby girl in the bathroom stall at a concert in Seattle. The sister of the mother says that both baby and mama are doing just fine. Mom was in the stall, and called out for her sister to help, because she knew the baby was coming. The sister (no names were given) said she needed to take her rings off because she didn’t want to scratch the baby. She turned to place her rings by the sink, and when she turned back around, the baby was already there.

“She looked beautiful,” a janitor said, before describing the scene. “She was like in the stretcher. And the little baby was right here. She was like, ‘yeah.’ And the crowd cheered.”

The manager for the theater said, obviously jokingly, “I’ve never seen anybody sneak into a show that way before. But there’s a first time for everything.”

