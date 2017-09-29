Would You Use Peel-Off Foundation? [PICS/VIDEO]

Remember peel-off nail polish from when you were a kid? What if you could do that with your foundation?

There’s this company called Real Skin Patch that came up with this base that you put underneath your foundation. The foundation you use then goes on top of the base so it doesn’t clog your pores. You can use this base all over your skin or just on problem areas. I like the idea of not getting foundation in my pores but what’s the catch? Some users say the base is sticky and hard to work with although the end result is being able to peel your foundation right off.

See a picture of the product HERE.

See a picture of someone peeling their foundation off HERE.

Read more on the product and see a video example HERE.

SOURCE: METRO