CBS News is reporting that the legendary musician Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66.

He was found unconscious at his Malibu home and rushed to the hospital where he was put on life support. Doctors said there was no brain activity so he was taken off life support and shortly after passed away.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour on Monday performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the 3rd sold out night in a row. Read more HERE.