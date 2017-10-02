How To Help The Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting

There’s no doubt that victims of the shooting in Las Vegas are in need of any sort of help that they can receive, some needing blood, surgeries, many will probably have lifelong disabilities due to their injuries, any number of things.

If you’re wondering how you can help from here in Sacramento, you can simply share a message to your social media page so that your friends or family in Las Vegas can see the message, just donate blood. You can even donate here in Sacramento, and it’ll find its way to those who need it, especially if you have a rare blood type.

There are also a few different donations you can make. There are some Las Vegas-based organizations that will be on-site helping those victims, as well as the Red Cross.

For some more information on how you can help, or the specific charities you can donate to that will help, check here.