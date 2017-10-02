Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

Husband Gave His Life Protecting His Wife In Vegas: “I Felt Him Get Shot In The Back”

Filed Under: Heather Melton, Las Vegas, Shooting, Sonny Melton, victims
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of the first victims being identified in the Las Vegas shooting is a husband who gave his life protecting his wife…

USAToday.com says that Sonny and Heather Melton from Tennessee were at the country music concert in Las Vegas and when bullets started to be fired at the crowd – and she described what happened next:

“He saved my life. He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”

Moments later, Sonny who is a registered nurse, was pronounced dead.

Heather said: “I want everyone to know what a kind hearted loving man he was but at this point I can barely breathe.”

CLICK HERE to see a picture of Heather and Sonny.

Las Vegas is in our prayers today.

CLICK HERE to see more of the victim’s names as they are released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live