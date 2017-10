What most people thought to be fireworks, turned out to be gunshots. The 3 day 91 Route Harvest Festival was wrapping up with Jason Aldean on stage when tragedy struck the crowd leaving 58 dead and over 500 injured.

TMZ has a video of when Jason Aldean and the crowd realized what was happening. You can see him stop abruptly and run off the stage HERE.

After Jason was safe, he posted this on his Instagram page.