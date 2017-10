See what the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas is doing following the horrific attack last night…

Mandalay Bay Resort has set up hotlines for Crisis counselors, a victim hotline and they have canceled all of their shows today at the hotel. See their Tweets below:

A hotline for the victims, family members and others who were directly impacted by last night’s events has been set up. pic.twitter.com/uOvPe03tS9 — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Following last night’s tragic events at the country music festival, MGM Resorts has canceled all of its Las Vegas shows for Monday, Oct. 2. pic.twitter.com/gFpmrfVDGE — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Crisis counselors are now available for any guest or employee who needs to speak with someone. pic.twitter.com/OVobN5bqbH — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Our prayers are with you, Las Vegas!