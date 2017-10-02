Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

NFL To Hold Moment Of Silence Before Tonight’s ‘Monday Night Football’

Filed Under: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Shooting, moment of silence, Monday Night Football, NFL, Washington Redskins
LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Synder locks arms with cornerback Josh Norman #24 and cornerback Bashaud Breeland #26 during the national anthem before playing against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Prior to Monday night’s meeting between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL will have an official moment of silence to honor the victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

An NFL spokesperson told TMZ Sports, “The Commissioner has asked that there be an on-field moment of silence for Las Vegas before tonight’s game.”

“This will be a moment of reflection for the victims, their families and loved ones and also for the heroic efforts of the first responders.”

Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM PST.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live