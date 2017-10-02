Oakland Raiders Donate $50,000 To Vegas Shooting Victims

The Oakland Raiders will become the Las Vegas Raiders in the years to come and they stepped up to the plate in a major way for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last night.

TMZ confirmed that the team donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a GoFundMe page that was set up by Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak. Sisolak said,

“We are raising funds to assist the victim’s of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I am at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center with the victims and their families as we speak. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

The team issued a statement saying,

“The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.”

You can also donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.