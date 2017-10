Oakland Raiders Donate $50,000 To Vegas Shooting Victims

The Oakland Raiders will become the Las Vegas Raiders in the years to come and they stepped up to the plate in a major way for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last night.

TMZ confirmed that the team donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a GoFundMe page that was set up by Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak. Sisolak said,

“We are raising funds to assist the victim’s of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I am at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center with the victims and their families as we speak.¬†Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”¬†

The team issued a statement saying,

“The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.”

You can also donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.