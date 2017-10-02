OJ Simpson Freed, Set To Receive As Much As $25,000 Per Month

In a surprise move, prison officials released O.J. Simpson early, in the middle of the night, and without a press release. Actually, that’s not really surprising, there would no doubt be a media storm descending upon the jail had they made an announcement. He was driven somewhere remote, but was spotted at a gas station sometime during the night, obviously caught off-guard and a little surprised and annoyed by a reporter asking some questions.



Now, why is he going to receive so much money? Well, pensions. He’s got pensions in place set to pay him upwards of $25,000 per month, which isn’t a terrible payday at all, to be honest. Now, we don’t know exactly when he wanted to start collecting on that pension, but ESPN did the math, and they figured that he was only making about $10,565 per month while he was in prison. There are even reports and estimates that he has over $600k in the bank, with some other estimates as high as $3 million.

They also noted that despite the $33.5 million (today worth about $65 million) lawsuit from 1997 where he was found liable for the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, the pension money is his, free and clear, since it’s protected under law. Nobody can “take” his money to use towards the lawsuit; it’s all his.

For the rest of the income, he also apparently is receiving a pension and royalties from the Screen Actors Guild. O.J.’s friend Tom Scotto says about O.J., “He’ll be OK. He’s not going to be poor. He’ll survive.” As far as where O.J. is heading to live? Still unknown, no states have come forward about receiving any documents from O.J. “applying” to reside, so the options are still open. He has a friend in Florida, family here in Sacramento, or may just stay in Nevada. We’ll see soon.

