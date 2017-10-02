Sacramento Stands With Las Vegas Blood Drive

Join NOW 100.5 in helping the victims of the devastating Las Vegas attacks at this two-day BloodSource Blood Drive, so please stop by and support the relief effort.
When: Wednesday 10/4 (10am-2pm) through Thursday 10/5 (10am- 2pm)
Where: Folsom Lake College (10 College Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630)
All walk-ins are welcome, blood mobiles will be onsite by The Roost in the center of campus. All donors will receive a Give A Pint of Hope T-Shirt and MyBloodSoure Rewards. NOW 100.5 will be onsite on Thursday 10/5 from 10am-12pm.
Facts about blood donation:
- While O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are most needed wenever tragedy strikes, BloodSource urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit BloodSource.org or call 866.822.5663 to schedule an appointment at one of our 15 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive.
- As part of the Blood Systems Blood Services division, BloodSource is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.
- Our sister United Blood Services blood center in Las Vegas is providing blood and blood components to area hospitals treating victims of the concert shooting. The local Las Vegas community and communities across the country are coming forward in solidarity to support and honor those impacted by this senseless shooting. It’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives when tragedy strikes.