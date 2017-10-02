Sacramento Stands With Las Vegas Blood Drive

Join NOW 100.5 in helping the victims of the devastating Las Vegas attacks at this two-day BloodSource Blood Drive, so please stop by and support the relief effort.

When: Wednesday 10/4 (10am-2pm) through Thursday 10/5 (10am- 2pm)

Where: Folsom Lake College (10 College Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630)

All walk-ins are welcome, blood mobiles will be onsite by The Roost in the center of campus. All donors will receive a Give A Pint of Hope T-Shirt and MyBloodSoure Rewards. NOW 100.5 will be onsite on Thursday 10/5 from 10am-12pm.

Facts about blood donation: