What We Know About The Tragedy In Las Vegas

It’s a difficult thing to wake up to this morning. Last night just after 10:00, there was a shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time, and he was just here singing in Sacramento this past Friday night. Shortly after beginning a song, gunshots were heard, and after a few seconds, panic ensued once everyone figured out what was happening. It’s now considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

UPDATE 9:03am – The numbers have unfortunately increased. 58 confirmed dead, and more than 500 injured.

The gunman was perched on the 32nd floor of a casino hotel across the street, the Mandalay, and fired through the windows of the room he was staying in down into the crowd at ground level. The current numbers we know are that he struck and killed 50 people, and injured 406 more. The shooting lasted for about 4 and a half minutes, and the shooter used automatic weapons. It isn’t confirmed if they were modified to be fully automatic, or if they were purchased that way, but the investigation will determine that. Police searched the shooter’s home and found more weapons and ammunition, but there were no booby traps or explosives found.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says that officers found “at least 10 rifles” in the shooter’s room. He also confirms that the shooter is dead, and they believe that it was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Many lives were lost, and hopefully the number doesn’t climb any more. Wives, husbands, brothers and sisters, girlfriends. Parents. Children. Off-duty police officers. People just trying to help others who were injured. A truly senseless event that resulted in people who were just trying to enjoy some music losing their lives.

hopefully the numbers won't climb any higher.

For info on how you can help the victims of the shooting, check here.