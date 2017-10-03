Cameron Park Man Killed During Las Vegas Mass Shooting [VIDEO]

They started to release the names, faces and stories of some of the people tragically killed during the mass shooting in Las Vegas and it left me sobbing on my couch last night.

These were mothers, husbands, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters and grandparents who fell victim to this horrible attack. One Cameron Park man was among the victims. Kurt Von Tillow was 55 years old, attending the concert with his sister, niece, wife, daughter and son-in-law when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Both his sister and niece were among the wounded but expected to survive. His brother-in-law said,

“My brother-in-law was the most patriotic person you’ve ever met. Guarantee you, he was covered in red, white and blue, with a Coors Light in his hand, smiling with his family and listening to some music.”

Tillow was a big golfer so on Monday night, friends and family gathered at the Cameron Park Country Club to mourn him. Outside of the Tillow home, a memorial lays with flowers and American flags. The National Anthem was also playing and his brother-in-law said that’s how he would have wanted it. See a picture of the memorial HERE. See a picture of Kurt decked out in red white and blue HERE.

SOURCE: KCRA