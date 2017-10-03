Here Are Some Of Heroes Of The Las Vegas Attack [VIDEO]

Even during times like the horrifying Las Vegas attacks, heroes can be found.

Inside Edition has revealed just a few of the heroes that worked to help others survive the worst mass shooting in American history.

From Brian Hodge, who kept people in the Mandalay Bay Resort away from where the shots were being fired, to Mykenzie Lane, who was shot but still let people more injured in than her get into the ambulances ahead of her, there were some truly amazing people that worked to help others survive the terrifying situation.

