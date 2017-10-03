Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

Jared Leto To Play Hugh Hefner In Biopic

By Darik
Filed Under: Biopic, Brett Ratner, Hugh Hefner, Jared Leto, Playboy, playboy after dark, rush hour, X-Men
Jared Leto has been cast as the late Hugh Hefner in a forthcoming biopic.

The film will be directed and produced by Brett Ratner, best known for directing Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand. Ratner has been working to get the biopic made since 2007.

“Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Ratner is also working on reviving Hefner’s 1960s late-night talk show Playboy After Dark.

