Jared Leto To Play Hugh Hefner In Biopic

Jared Leto has been cast as the late Hugh Hefner in a forthcoming biopic.

The film will be directed and produced by Brett Ratner, best known for directing Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand. Ratner has been working to get the biopic made since 2007.

The director said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter:

“Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Ratner is also working on reviving Hefner’s 1960s late-night talk show Playboy After Dark.