Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Emotional Monologue After Las Vegas Shooting [VIDEO]

It was the night after the deadly shooting, now the most deadly mass-shooting in American history, and Jimmy Kimmel was in the emotional situation of talking about the tragic news from his own home town.

He started the speech, already choked up, talking about how it was close to home, since he’s from Las Vegas, as well as his bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, as well as Cleto’s father. Jimmy also took the opportunity to express his view on gun control laws, pushing for tighter restrictions and better background checks, speaking directly to congressmen and women.

He did his best to keep together, but obviously with news as tragic and close-to-home as this, it’s impossible to just deliver with a straight face.

Speaking about gun control, and placing blame directly on the NRA and politicians who allow “the gun lobby to run this country,” Jimmy has been taking very firm stands about politics and expressing his views and opinions. A couple weeks ago he spent several of his introductory monologues talking about the Republican healthcare repeal. Since he’s been doing so much political talk, they’ve actually had to bump up their security coverage. There have been reports of protestors at his shows, as well as what they’re calling “concerning” emails and letters. No real details about what those “concerning” messages have said, but we can only assume, since they’ve increased security, that they’re potentially threatening.

