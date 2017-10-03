Justin Bieber Isn’t Welcome In Beverly Hills

He’s not officially banned from the city, but he’s having a hard time convincing someone to let him rent a home.

To have his Beverly Hills address, he’s been staying in a hotel in the area. He’s become a “semi-permanent resident,” and has been reported to have been there for about a year already. Why isn’t he in a home? Well, it’s because nobody will rent to him.

Justin and his “entourage” have a reputation for trashing rental homes, as well as “being difficult” when it comes to actually paying for repairs. A realtor in Hollywood says that the people who own the types of mansions that Justin is looking to rent have basically come together and all agreed not to rent to The Biebs. He’s even offering some of them over $100,000 per month to rent these properties, some of which, according to the realtor, “aren’t anywhere near worth that.”

It would appear that Justin’s only option would be to buy a property in the exclusive zip code, but that comes with many other hurdles to jump for the singer. He used to rent a spot in the Hills, but it was trashed during a Grammy’s afterparty in 2015.

Source.