Lin-Manuel Miranda Raised Over $2M For Puerto Rico Relief Funds

By Darik
(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Frustrated with President Donald Trump’s lackluster Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel Miranda set out to raise funds.

From his Twitter account, Miranda began encouraging donations to the Hispanic Federation’s hurricane relief fund. He then sent out an email with MoveOn.org about the serious need for help in Puerto Rico and ended up raising $2.5 million for relief. According to Fast & Co, this is the most the organization has ever raised in one email.

He wrote in the letter:

“Hurricane Maria’s destruction of Puerto Rico has been the most brutal disaster in the island’s modern history, leaving a destroyed power grid and unprecedented destruction in its wake.”

You can read Miranda’s email in its entirety by clicking here.

