Lin-Manuel Miranda Raised Over $2M For Puerto Rico Relief Funds

Frustrated with President Donald Trump’s lackluster Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel Miranda set out to raise funds.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

From his Twitter account, Miranda began encouraging donations to the Hispanic Federation’s hurricane relief fund. He then sent out an email with MoveOn.org about the serious need for help in Puerto Rico and ended up raising $2.5 million for relief. According to Fast & Co, this is the most the organization has ever raised in one email.

He wrote in the letter:

“Hurricane Maria’s destruction of Puerto Rico has been the most brutal disaster in the island’s modern history, leaving a destroyed power grid and unprecedented destruction in its wake.”

MoveOn members have now given above $2.5 million to help Puerto Rico. Far as we can tell, that's the most we've ever raised from one email. pic.twitter.com/VhDtoRhUX1 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2017

You can read Miranda’s email in its entirety by clicking here.