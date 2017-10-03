Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

Live Nation, Route 91 Fest Organizers, Release Official Statement

By Darik
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Shooting, live nation, route 91 harvest music festival
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Live Nation Entertainment, the organizers of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, issued a statement today, Oct. 3, regarding the deadly shooting that occurred on the closing night of the festival.

The complete statement, courtesy of CMT, reads:

“On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.

“Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need. While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day.

“We will NOT let hate win over LOVE. We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live