Mariah Carey Learned Of Las Vegas Shooting Live During Interview [VIDEO]

This interview, and specifically Piers Morgan, has been getting a ton of social media criticism. People are putting Piers Morgan on blast for the way he told Mariah Carey about the Las Vegas shooting, catching her obviously off guard and completely unaware that the shooting even happened. People are saying things like it was “tasteless” the way they broke the news to her, and how she should have been told about it before actually going live.

In the video below, you can see her reaction and how dramatically her body language changes. She sort of tenses up a little and loses her smile. But she was able to keep it together, composed, and give an answer to a question she never expected getting.



__

Do you think they should have just cancelled the interview rather than blindside her with that news and question?