Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims with ‘Fallon’ Performance

By Annie Reuter

Miley Cyrus kicked off Miley Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 2) with a powerful performance of Dido’s “No Freeman.” Backed by a full band that included Adam Sandler on guitar and backing vocals, the singer’s cover struck a chord in the aftermath of Sunday night’s (Oct. 1) deadly shooting in Las Vegas, which took the lives of at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

In an interview with Fallon following her performance, she explained why she decided to begin her week-long residency on the show with that particular track.

“There is no love without freedom. I think about that when these tragic events happen,” she said. “What is music if we can’t go see our favorite artist perform because we’re scared of violence, or we’re scared of losing someone that we love to go to a concert or go see a film? I think right now we’re supposed to be ‘Land of the Free’ but we can’t have freedom if we’re constantly living in fear. Never bow down to bullies and stand up for what’s right. Constantly share hope instead of encouraging any more fear.”

The singer closed the show with her poignant song “The Climb.”

The afternoon before the performance, Cyrus tweeted that her Tonight Show appearance would strive to help heal a wounded nation and encourage peace.

“In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @FallonTonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” she tweeted. “So we started this week off with a song I haven’t performed in years … #TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever … ” Keep The Faith” …..sending love to ALL!”

