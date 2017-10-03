Las Vegas Strip Shooting: Live Updates

National Taco Day Is Wednesday October 4th

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: BOGO, buy one get one, Deals, discounts, free, freebies, National Taco Day
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Chef Ken Oringer serves guests tacos at Mexico City Presents Tacos After Dark Hosted By Aaron Sanchez - during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 25, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

We LOVE 🌮 so we’re so excited that TOMORROW is National Taco Day. See where to celebrate here in Sacramento with great deals…

We think National Taco Day is our favorite made-up holiday! Plenty of places will be offering deals on tacos tomorrow, October 4th.

Here are some of the best deals from USAToday.com:

Jimboys: Buy one get one FREE tacos (up to three free tacos per guest Wednesday at participating locations)

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free! At participating locations with THIS coupon

Taco Bell: Get a “National Taco Day gift set” for only $5! It comes with four tacos — “Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco” at select locations.

And On The Border is offering 50 cent tacos all day tomorrow!

See more National Taco Day deals HERE

