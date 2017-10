If you’re a fan of “Mean Girls” you know that October 3rd has almost become a holiday since the movie came out 13 years ago. If it’s not ringing a bell, let me refresh your memory..

The cast of the movie is doing something great with the platform they have the day after the Las Vegas attack. They set up a GoFundMe and are raising money for the victims of the shooting. The goal is to raise $300,000.

Donate HERE!

SOURCE: Mashable