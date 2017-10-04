80’s Kids Unite, Jolt Cola Is Making A Comeback!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 22: Various bottles of soda are displayed in a cooler at Marina Supermarket on July 22, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot for a 2-cents-per-ounce soda tax. If the measure passes in the November election, tax proceeds would help finance nutrition, health, disease prevention and recreation programs.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After 12 years of being discontinued, Jolt Cola is making a return for all you 80’s lovers! The company announced on their website.

In 2005, 80’s soda icon Jolt Cola left shelves amongst some “bad business decisions,” like a battery can and energy drink rebrand that didn’t do so hot.

Now, you can find Jolt at Dollar General stores across the country, where its $1 price point is a lot cheaper than most energy drinks on the market these days.

Nonetheless, Jolt is back and ready to fuel your late nights once more.

