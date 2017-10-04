After Wife Scolds Him For Buying Lottery Tickets, Man Gets Last Laugh By Winning

A California man whose wife was not very happy with him for buying lottery tickets has reportedly won $1 million.

Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza was so wary of his wife finding out about his lotto purchases that he hid in the bathroom to scratch them off.

Beltran-Meza bought two California Black Premium Scratchers for $10 each, with one being the big winner.

“You said I’m never going to win and there I won, there’s proof,” Beltran-Meza told his wife, delivering the good news.

The couple said they will use some of the money to put toward their retirement.

Beltran-Meza purchased his winning ticket at Holiday Foods in Placerville. The owner of the store will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the ticket.

