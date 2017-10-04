Americans Are Trusting The Press More In Recent Time

Just last year, trust in the press was at 39%. As in 39% of people who responded to a poll say they trusted the press, with 51% saying they had “hardly any” trust in the press. This year, the same poll was conducted, and it was found that 48% say they trust the press, and 45% say they have “hardly any” trust in the press.

Many are saying that President Trump’s role in “bashing” the press (“fake news,” etc) might be playing a role in those numbers. The poll also touched on other things, like trust in the military and police (now at the highest level of confidence), as well as the “executive” branch, which includes the presidency and congress (trust has fallen here).

Do you trust the press? Why or why not? What would you change about how the press operates to make them gain your trust?

Source.