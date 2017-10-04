Americans Are Trusting The Press More In Recent Time

Filed Under: congress trust, Conspiracy Theory, media, News, news outlets, presidency, press, trust in the media, trust the news
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Just last year, trust in the press was at 39%. As in 39% of people who responded to a poll say they trusted the press, with 51% saying they had “hardly any” trust in the press. This year, the same poll was conducted, and it was found that 48% say they trust the press, and 45% say they have “hardly any” trust in the press.

Many are saying that President Trump’s role in “bashing” the press (“fake news,” etc) might be playing a role in those numbers. The poll also touched on other things, like trust in the military and police (now at the highest level of confidence), as well as the “executive” branch, which includes the presidency and congress (trust has fallen here).

Do you trust the press? Why or why not? What would you change about how the press operates to make them gain your trust?

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live