Another Casino Heading For Sacramento?

Red Hawk Casino, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, not to mention all the other ones just a couple hours up the road in Reno. Does Sacramento need another casino? Are you happy to see another one on the way? It might be going in down in Wilton, juuuust south of Elk Grove on 99.

Governor Jerry Brown just signed a bill yesterday (Oct 3rd) giving his consent to an agreement between California State and Wilton Rancheria. The tribe’s plan is to build the casino along highway 99 next to the abandoned outlet mall site. The tribe has been working for a few years to get approval, and now that they have it, they say that the “best case scenario” is to start construction by next summer, 2018.

It’s going to be a $400 million project, and the tribe is planning on giving millions of dollars to Elk Grove to assist in public safety and improvements around the casino. They will have to pay about 6% of all their house winnings to the state as well.

Despite the Governor’s approval, there are still plenty of people who oppose the casino, and they’re planning on fighting for as long as they can to prevent its construction.

Source.