Applebee’s Serving $1 Margaritas All Day, All Month Long

By Darik
Filed Under: applebee's, Deal, Margaritas
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ASPCA)

How can you say no to a $1 margarita?!

According to Cosmopolitan, Applebee’s is offering $1 margaritas all month long!

#dollaritas #wehavegotyoucovered #tequilla #halfpricehappyhour #halfpriceapps

A post shared by Applebees (@applebeesvccrva) on

These “Dollaritas” are a part of the restaurant chain’s “Neighborhood Appreciation Month” promotion. Patrick Kirk, the company’s vice president of beverage innovation, released a statement regarding the deal, saying:

“Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

The best part of this deal?

They’re served all day! You don’t even need to squeeze their happy hour time frame into your schedule because you can make it happy hour whenever you feel like it!

For more information, head right here.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live