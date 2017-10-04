‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Announced, To Be Released In 2020

Fox announced Wednesday morning that plans for a “Bob’s Burgers” movie are underway.

Bob's Burgers movie to arrive in 2020 https://t.co/T82XypG3XE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 4, 2017

The popular half-hour cartoon TV show will apparently be released on July 27, 2020.

In a statement, show creator Loren Bouchard said he was aware of the pressure that comes with taking a fan-favorite series into a new space.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” Bouchard said. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

No details about the movie itself have been announced yet but we do know the show’s eighth season premiered Oct. 1.