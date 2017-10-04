Channing Tatum Spotted At Topgolf In Roseville [PIC]

It’s Wednesday night, I was just getting ready to make dinner when I logged onto Facebook and saw a ton of people posting that Channing Tatum is at Topgolf in Roseville. I’m talking like right now, 7 o’clock hour. I have read from people who talked to him or were there, that he’s here promoting his vodka.

Check out this picture one VERY lucky girl got to take with him…

I think the closest I will get to him tonight is seeing him on my friends snapchats, it would take me at least two hours to get Channing Tatum ready and I doubt he will still be there in 2 hours!