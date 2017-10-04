Check It Out! O.J. Simpson Is Now Living Large In Vegas Home After Release

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.
(Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for O.J. Simpson to adapt to society once again after being released from prison Sunday after serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to TMZ photos, he’s currently staying in a palatial 5,000 square foot home in a private Las Vegas gated community that’s located right next to a beautiful golf course.

The home is 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and includes a pool, hot tub and a private putting green area. It’s roughly 20 minutes from the Vegas strip.

The publication learned that the owner of the home is Simpson’s longtime friend.

You can see the photos here.

