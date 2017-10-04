Check Out How You Can Score Two Free Pizzas From Papa John’s!

Right now, Papa John’s is offering a buy-1, get-1 free pizza deal.

That all sounds great, especially since Papa John’s is delicious. HOWEVER, you can score one more free pizza on top of this.

If you pay with Visa Checkout, you’ll get another free large one-topping pizza. Visa Checkout is an online payment system that’s supposedly faster than getting our credit card and typing in the number every time you want to make a purchase.

You must order online and pay with Visa Checkout. Then, you’ll get an email with a unique promo code that you can redeem for a free pizza for up to 30 days after you receive it.

You first create a Visa Checkout account, then add your credit card details and your address. When you want to pay for something online, you can click the Visa Checkout button and you won’t be asked to enter your card information, you just click and pay.

Congrats, you just paid for one pizza and scored two free.