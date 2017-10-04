English Tea Found To Boost Metabolism

Straight from the University of California, just having some tea might help to boost our metabolism, and help in shedding a few pounds. But they say you have to skip the milk.

They discovered that when they gave mice a higher-fat, higher-sugar diet plus tea, they were able to lose about the same weight as mice who were given a healthier, lower-fat diet, but with no tea. But the tea-drinkers were also found to have lower levels of bacteria in their intestines that’s been associated with obesity, and a higher level of microbes associated with “lean” body mass.

Black tea was found to have larger molecules, which makes it more difficult for the body to absorb. The body then reacts to black tea by producing bacteria that aids in weight loss. It’s good bacteria.

Long story short, mice who drank black tea had an improved metabolism, so it was basically concluded that tea would help us, too.

