Instagram Adds Polling Feature To Stories

This sounds like a great feature to use if you do anything with Instagram stories. Example: Maybe you’re trying on a couple outfits and want the opinions of your friends? Add a poll. Maybe you’re planning a girls’ night, and you’re picking between a couple different movies or snacks? Add a poll. Run your marketing department at work, and you’re planning an event but want the opinions of people who follow your company? Add a poll. They say the feedback is instant, as in you can see the results coming in.

Instagram says that it’s the first interactive feature on “Stories, and it really sounds like it can be used for a lot of different things. How’s it work? Details below. But first, if you’re not familiar with Stories, they’re basically snapchat-like things in Instagram where you can post pictures, videos, etc in a sort of slideshow, using effects, emoji, and other “add-on” items.

Step 1) Take a photo or video as usual to use for a story.

Step 2) Select the “Poll” button.

Step 3) Add text to that poll. You can pick what you want it to say, like “yes” or “no,” or get specific with details, like “cupcakes” or “celery.”

Post it like a regular story, and watch the results come in. You can swipe-up to see who viewed the poll, as well as how many voted, who voted, and how they voted.

Ok, we’ll be honest and say that at first when we heard about it we just assumed that it would be used for silly things, but it may actually be a pretty effective tool to use in certain situations for businesses, or just to share around with friends. We’re very curious to see how it gets used. What’s something you’d use polls on Instagram stories for?

The feature rolled out on October 3rd, so you likely have it already, but might need an app update.

