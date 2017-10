Sacramento is getting a brand new supermarket!

According to the Sacramento Bee, a Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in North Natomas early next year.

Located at the intersection of Del Paso Road and East Commerce Road, the store will be near both a Safeway and a Raley’s.

The store opening will also mean new jobs, and the company is set to hire around 120 people.

For more information, head right here!